Man lying under tarp run over by Grant County PUD truck near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a citizen and a Grant County Public Utilities District (PUD) maintenance truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 61-year-old was lying under a tarp on a service road parallel to SR 17 between Randolph Road NE and Road G-NE near Moses Lake.

While the PUD truck was spraying for weeds along the road, the person under the tarp was run over.

The sheriff’s office said the truck driver saw the tarp, but didn’t think anything of it since debris along SR 17 is frequently blown onto the service road.

The man was taken to Samaritan Healthcare for treatment.

His current medical condition is not known.

The incident is still under investigation.

In a Facebook post, Grant PUD wrote:

“We are sad to report that a member of the public was injured this morning in an off-road accident involving one of our vehicles. A Grant PUD employee was driving along the transmission line corridor near Highway 17 northwest of Moses Lake when the vehicle contacted the person. When the employee recognized what had happened, he immediately stopped, called 911, and stayed with the injured person until help arrived.

Emergency medical services took the person to receive medical care. Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the incident. Grant PUD is fully cooperating with their investigation and is investigating the incident internally. We are hoping for healing and comfort for the injured person."

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