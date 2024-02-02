Man linked to Bothell rape suspect accused of luring teens with vapes in exchange for sex

Soon after the arrest of an alleged serial sex-offender, a second arrest has been made this week in the ongoing child sex abuse case.

A 25-year-old Woodinville man is accused of working with his roommate, Perry Strom, to lure in young girls with vapes and marijuana in exchange for sex between 2021 and 2022.

KIRO 7 cannot name the 25-year-old man until he is formally charged by the King County District Attorney’s Office.

“The psychological games that those two play are so intense,” said Jazmin Peerson.

Peerson tells KIRO 7 she was a victim of sexual assault by the 25-year-old Woodinville man and Strom when she was 19-years-old. She’s known both of them since 2015.

According to newly released court documents, the two men lived together in a Bothell apartment back in 2022, where they’ve been accused of raping girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

“She’s never going to get her life back -- I was a young adult when they did what they did to me and I still struggle. I can’t imagine a young girl,” said Peerson.

The documents reveal that all three girls were attending Marysville Middle School at the time. They reportedly messaged Strom on Snapchat to get vapes and weed edibles.

Strom allegedly got them an Uber from the Marysville Skate Center to his Bothell apartment. Once the girls were were there, he reportedly wanted sexual favors in return for the products.

That night, Strom allegedly sexually assaulted all three of them.

Charging documents detail that the 14-year-old girl involved went back to the Bothell apartment months later.

Instead of an Uber, she was reportedly picked up by the 25-year-old Woodinville man. He and Strom allegedly raped her that night.

“This is who that 25-year-old man is,” Peerson asserted. “I remember when he harmed me, he sent me a text saying he was sorry and kind of guilting me that he was the victim.”

The 25-year-old suspect reportedly told the teen “he felt bad for what happened” and drove her home the next day.

Peerson believes it’s a manipulation tactic.

“So beyond dangerous, because it’s normalizing such a criminal act,” she said. “You’re taking someone’s naivety, their integrity, their soul away from them.”

These are characteristics that the mother of the 25-year-old man strongly disagrees with.

“Well I know that for a 100% for sure that my son is not guilty of anything like that,” said Jan-Marie, who is the mother of the accused.

She told KIRO 7 she believes the allegations are very unlike him.

“Always the best kid, never in trouble -- he’s just a good guy,” she said.

Jan-Marie tells me she wants justice for any victims, but knows her son would never be a part of it.

“My son would never ever engage in that on a moral issue and he certainly wouldn’t engage in that, because he knows how highly illegal anything like that would be,” she said. “He’s not that stupid, he wouldn’t be that stupid.”

The 25-year-old Woodinville man is being held on $75,000 bail.

We’ve also covered the previous cases involving Perry Strom extensively. King County has four open against against him right now, three of which are related to sexual abuse. The fourth alleges he threatened a stalking victim.

Strom was offered and given bond in late 2023, before he was arrested again just last week. He currently sits in jail with bail set at $500,000.

