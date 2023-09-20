Man jailed in series of car thefts, break-ins and other crimes in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A man was arrested in a series of car break-ins and thefts within Redmond.

Police say 23-year-old Kimauri J. Carroll was arrested by Redmond detectives and North Sound Metro SWAT last Friday.

Detectives said they were able to identify Carroll as a suspect from security footage, witness reports, and investigations.

Detectives forwarded charges to the prosecutor’s office for auto theft, robbery, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is also accused of several gross misdemeanors, including weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, car prowling, trespassing, and identity theft.

He was booked into the King County Jail on $60,000 bail.

