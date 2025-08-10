Man injured after early morning shooting in Belltown

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 20-year-old man early Sunday morning in the Belltown neighborhood.

At 1:57 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in an alley located north of 66 Bell Street.

When they arrived, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Following the shooting, police conducted a search of the area but did not locate a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

