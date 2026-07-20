Man found dead after apparent shooting in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A man was found dead in Renton overnight from an apparent shooting, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The King County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex along Petrovitsky Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving deputies found one victim who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office reports.

Roads in the area were closed as the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the morning.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call 911.

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