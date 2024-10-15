Man found bleeding on street after shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police officers dispatched to a shooting near the Mount Baker neighborhood found a wounded, bleeding man early Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the area near Rainier Avenue South and South Andover Street at 2:48 a.m. They arrived to find a 36-year-old man who’d been shot in the leg.

Police gave the man medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No one has been arrested. Witnesses told officers the fleeing suspect vehicle was a dark-colored sedan.

Patrol officers collected evidence at the crime scene.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

