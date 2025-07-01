Man ‘emitting a burnt smell’ accused of setting brush fires in Kent

The Kent Police Department arrested a Covington man in his 30s, accused of lighting a series of brush fires in the area.

His skin was covered in a fluid, his legs were red, and he had a white, powdery white and black ash-like substance on his shins,” the Kent Police Department said about the arrest. “He was emitting a burnt smell.”

It all started around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were called to a fire near South 212 and 72nd Avenue South. Witnesses said a man in a black hoodie and shorts was seen walking away from the area just as the fires started.

About 45 minutes later, Kent Parks’ employees called 911 to report new fires being set at 68th and South 204th and described a similar man walking in the area.

As officers approached, they say the man dropped several items from his hands, including a lighter.

The suspect was checked for injuries by Puget Sound Fire and deemed ok to be booked.

The fires were extinguished, and no buildings or people were injured.

“We know some of you want to know why he was doing it. At this point, we can’t answer that,” the police department said.

According to the department, the man was arrested and booked for reckless burning and criminal trespass for a previous incident.

