Man drives into Seattle Fire truck multiple times after offering firefighters ‘whippits’

SEATTLE — Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to ram pedestrians and other cars after driving into a Seattle Fire truck on Sunday afternoon.

The man driving a silver Honda sedan was reportedly under the influence when he drove into a ladder fire truck near 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street in downtown Seattle.

Firefighters in the truck said that the man offered them a ‘whippit.’

When they declined, the suspect allegedly drove into the passenger side of the truck, pulled forward, and reversed into the truck twice before driving away.

At around 4:45 p.m., Seattle Police officers responded to a hit-and-run near Aurora Avenue North and North 135th Street. Reports matched the description of the silver Honda seen with significant damage and blocking an intersection.

Witnesses told police the suspect was attempting to hit pedestrians and other cars, according to Seattle Police.

When officers arrived, the suspect drove away at upwards of 85 miles per hour toward Shoreline.

For safety reasons, SPD says they stopped the chase and the suspect is still at large.

For any information, Seattle Police ask to call the violent crimes tipline at 206-233-5000.

