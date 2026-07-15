Man dies in fistfight outside Marysville restaurant

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police are investigating a fistfight that turned deadly outside a restaurant on Tuesday.

On July 14 around 10:30 p.m., police said two men were fighting behind Don’s Restaurant on 4th Street.

Police said that during the fight, one of the men became unresponsive and stopped breathing. It’s unclear if he hit his head or had another medical issue, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men knew each other before, police said.

The other man involved in the fight was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree manslaughter.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact detectives at (360) 363-8300.

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