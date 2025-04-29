Man dies after collision with moose near Chewelah

CHEWELAH, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A man is dead after a collision with a moose four miles north of Chewelah in Stevens County.

On Monday evening, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported a car driving northbound on Route 395, just north of Kramer Road, struck a moose. The car was found on the northbound shoulder, and WSP reported that there were two people in the car.

The driver, an unidentified 41-year-old man, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Amanda Nack, survived but was injured.

WSP said that it is possible a second car also hit the animal after the initial impact, but did not stop at the scene.

According to the WSP, the district has investigated nine fatality collisions so far in 2025. At this time in 2024, there had only been two.

