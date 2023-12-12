Man critically injured in CID shooting, Seattle detectives investigating

SEATTLE — Seattle detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the Chinatown-International District on Monday.

Around 5 p.m., 911 got reports of a man shot in the 1200 block of South King Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

When police got there, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Police processed the scene for evidence and are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified yet. Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group