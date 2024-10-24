Man convicted after groping woman on flight from California to Seattle

SEATTLE — A jury convicted a 41-year-old man Wednesday after he groped a woman who sat next to him onboard an Alaska Airlines flight from California to Seattle last spring.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington Thursday, a jury convicted Justin Baker Wednesday of abusive sexual contact abroad an Alaska Airlines flight from Burbank, California, to Seattle. Baker was initially arrested on March 14 after a woman accused him of showing her sexually explicit text messages and groping her leg, breast and genitals while the two sat next to each other on the flight, according to the press release. Baker could face up to two years in prison.

Following an investigation by the FBI and Seattle Police Department, police took Baker into custody Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of abusive sexual contact. The jury took about 90 minutes following a three-day trial to provide the verdict, the press release said.

According to court documents and testimony, Baker and the victim boarded an Alaska Airlines flight headed from California to Seattle. Baker sat in the middle seat and the victim sat in the window seat on the right side of the plane during the incident. The victim told Baker that she was about to go to college and was 18 years old. Baker then pulled out his phone and showed the victim sexually explicit text messages. He then draped his jacket over his lap and lower body. When the victim tried to move away from Baker and toward the airplane wall, he reached under the jacket and groped her leg and genitals over her clothing, according to court testimony.

He also reached into her top and groped her breast, according to court testimony. The victim told Baker “No,” and moved away when he initially tried to touch her, but he continued to grope her.

The victim got out of her seat and got the flight attendant’s attention. When she tried to pass Baker, he groped her buttocks, according to court testimony.

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristine Foerster said the defendant “saw the word ‘No’ as a speedbump, not a stop sign.”

At the trial, prosecutors provided the jury with the testimony of a different victim that Baker molested. In 2004, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was also molested by Baker. Baker was a youth pastor who “didn’t stop despite the victim telling him no when he tried to molest her under a blanket,” according to the press release.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour set a sentencing date for Jan. 21, 2025.





