Man chased, shot at after stopping to check on a sick woman in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says a man’s good intentions were met with gunfire after he stopped to check on a sick woman.

It happened Monday night around 10:15 in Greenwater near State Route 410.

Deputies say the man called 911 saying he was being chased by a group of people in a muscle car, and they were shooting at him.

The man told law enforcement that earlier in the evening he saw the car pull over on the side of the road, and a woman got out who appeared sick. When he stopped to ask if she was okay, people in the car started swearing at him and told him to leave.

The man told deputies that the group proceeded to get back in the car and chase him and shoot at him.

Law enforcement eventually found the muscle car in the Bonney Lake area.

Two deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off and headed north when they got to Enumclaw.

The vehicle eventually lost control and rolled onto its roof in a ditch near 264th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 416th Street.

Everyone inside started to crawl out.

Deputies say one woman was not following directions to get on the ground and when deputies tried to detain her. Another kept slipping out of her handcuffs until deputies could find a small enough pair to fit her wrists.

A man in the vehicle was not responsive and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Deputies noted that everyone inside the vehicle seemed intoxicated and like either drugs or alcohol.

The occupants were two 19-year-old women, a 22-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman who was identified as the driver.

This case has been transferred to the Washington State Patrol for investigation.

