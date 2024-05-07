Man bites man walking his dog in Seattle’s CID

SEATTLE — A man walking his dog Sunday morning suffered severe injuries to his fingers when he was bitten by another man over a bicycle.

It happened in the 700 block of Main Street in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

The 39-year-old victim defended himself with a keychain knife and stabbed the 59-year-old suspect multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police say the suspect was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The dog was not hurt and was taken to an animal shelter.

