Man arrested for burglary in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill

Seattle Police Department arrested a 52-year-old man early Friday morning in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, accused of breaking into a house and stabbing the homeowner during a struggle.

According to the department, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a call about an in-progress burglary. When officers arrived, they found the homeowner, a 32-year-old man, pinning the suspect to the ground.

In the statement, the victim said that as he was getting ready to leave, he went into his secure garage and found the suspect inside. As the suspect tried to run away, the victim grabbed him and pinned him to the ground until police arrived. While the suspect was pinned on the ground, he stabbed the victim in the leg with an ice pick.

According to the department, a witness heard the yelling and came outside to help, grabbing the ice pick out of the suspect’s hand.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man, had an active felony warrant for burglary at the time.

The department said it had booked the suspect into King County Jail for residential burglary, assault, and his felony warrant.

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