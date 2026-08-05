Man arrested for arson, DUI after being seen throwing lit objects from car in Pend Oreille County

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested for arson after witnesses allegedly saw him trying to throw lit objects out of his car while driving drunk last weekend, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of someone possibly trying to start a grass fire near Allen Road and Dunn Road in Pend Oreille County on Saturday, August 1.

According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party stated they were driving on Allen Road when they saw a man throw a lit object out of his car window. The reporting party called 911 and followed the man.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect, a 53-year-old man from Elk, who had reportedly lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office says that their investigation provided Probable Cause to believe the suspect was driving while intoxicated and had attempted to start a fire. He was arrested at the scene and booked into the Pend Oreille County Jail for DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Outdoor Burning, and Arson in the Second Degree.

The investigation is ongoing, with the sheriff’s office thanking those who reported the incident and helped apprehend the suspect.

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