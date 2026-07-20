Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police, pulling people over along I-90

A 20-year-old Spokane man was arrested in Ellensburg after allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The arrest followed multiple 911 calls on July 3, 2026, reporting a black Ford Explorer with emergency lights and police-style equipment. Callers suspected the driver, and potentially the driver of a second black SUV traveling with it, were impersonating law enforcement officers while pulling over vehicles on westbound I-90 in Grant County while heading toward Kittitas County.

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found and seized a black Ford Explorer matching the callers’ descriptions in Ellensburg and arrested its driver, a 20-year-old Spokane man, on suspicion of Criminal Impersonation.

The Ford Explorer came equipped with a police-style push bar on its front, and may have also displayed emergency lights near its headlights or grille, and potentially had an interior light bar attached near the rear window.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional witnesses or victims who may have seen this vehicle conducting traffic stops, or who were pulled over themselves, on or near I-90 on July 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and provide information to Deputy Logan Nicholson regarding case S26-09547.

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