Man arrested after turning himself in for fatal shooting in Port Angeles

A man from Port Angeles, identified as Marquise Hagans-Moore, was arrested after turning himself in to authorities in Tacoma, where he confessed to killing his roommate in Port Angeles.

According to a report from the Port Angeles Police Department, Hagans-Moore arrived at the Tacoma Jail on September 28, stating that he had killed his roommate but refused to provide details on the location or timing of the incident.

Upon receiving the report, Port Angeles police conducted a welfare check at Hagans-Moore’s residence at 333 East Whidby Avenue.

Officers observed a body inside the home through a window and made entry.

They discovered the body of a woman, later identified as Rebecca Ann Rule-Cowles, face down on the floor with what appeared to be blood nearby and a handgun on the ground next to her.

Medics confirmed that Rule-Cowles was deceased.

Hagans-Moore, who Tacoma police had detained, was later transported back to Port Angeles, where he was booked into the Clallam County Jail.

He faces charges, including second-degree murder.

According to a statement provided by Hagans-Moore’s aunt, the incident occurred after an argument between Hagans-Moore and his roommate about noise in the house while his children were sleeping.

She further reported that Hagans-Moore told her he “emptied the clip” and then beat his roommate with the gun.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement discovered shell casings and other evidence of the crime.

A domestic violence protection order was also found in effect against Hagans-Moore, barring him from possessing firearms.

The investigation is ongoing.

