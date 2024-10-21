Man arrested after firing on car striking car seat in road rage episode in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is under arrest after firing on a car following a road rage episode in Vancouver, Washington.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Vancouver police answered a call of road rage that ended with a man firing a shot through the front windshield.

According to Vancouver police, both cars were on Interstate 5 near northeast 78th Street when the road rage occurred.

Both cars, which lived only a block from each other, continued to their homes before the victim, traveling with her children, tried to get the suspect’s license plate number.

The suspect then fired a single shotgun slug through the windshield hitting the empty car seat, police said.

No one was injured but the victims did complain of temporary hearing loss.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault with a firearm.

©2024 Cox Media Group