Man accused of smashing eight car windows with tree branch in Pioneer Square

A 54-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly smashing the windows of eight parked cars in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South Washington Street at about 2:26 p.m. on April 9, where they found several vehicles with broken windshields.

Some of the cars also had their rear windows smashed.

Witnesses told police the man had walked westbound on South Washington Street from Occidental Park toward Alaskan Way South, breaking windows along the way.

According to the witnesses, the man used a tree branch and a wooden stake to damage the vehicles.

Police quickly found the suspect near the intersection of South Washington Street and Alaskan Way South and took him into custody.

He was later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of eight counts of second-degree malicious mischief.

Officers collected evidence from the scene, including a tree branch found near the 100 block of South Washington Street, which witnesses said was used to damage five of the cars.

They also found a large wooden stake embedded with shards of glass in the 90 block of South Washington Street.

Police estimated the damage to the eight vehicles to be close to $20,000.

