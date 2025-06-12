Man accused of shooting at deputies appears in court after extradition back to Washington

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, two-time convicted felon Damien Madison appeared in a Thurston County courtroom through video, a day after he was extradited from Nevada.

“He’s right where he belongs,” said Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Sheriff Sanders and dozens more from his office, attended the hearing.

The judge denied bail for Madison.

“The citizens of Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and potentially Arizona, are all much safer with him in Thurston County jail,” said Sanders.

The 27-year-old Madison is accused of shooting at deputies during a chase in Tenino last month.

The sheriff’s office released video of that chase, allegedly showing Madison in an SUV and using an AR-15, as he disabled a cruiser with gunfire.

The driver was later arrested, but Madison got away.

That triggered a massive manhunt and five days later, he was caught.

Authorities tracked down Madison near the Nevada-California border and stopped his mother’s car south of Las Vegas.

They arrested Madison and detained his mother.

Sanders says he hopes Madison will remain in custody for a long time.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’ve seen the video, I see the impacts of it downstream and no one likes driving around feeling like their streets are simulation of Grand Theft Auto. So when people like him are put away for a long time, we’re all safer for it,” said Sanders.

©2025 Cox Media Group