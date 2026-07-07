Bench warrant issued for man accused of posing as city employee to steal copper wire

SEATTLE — The man accused of stealing copper wire from the West Seattle Bridge did not show up in court this morning.

According to officials, he’s not in police custody and has a $5,000 bench warrant.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Gregory Wayne Galitzeck posed as a Seattle City Light employee and stole 409 feet of copper wire from streetlights on the West Seattle Bridge back in June.

Police say an officer spotted him walking along the bridge carrying coils of wire and tools.

Investigators say he claimed he worked for City Light, but the utility company confirmed he was not an employee.

Galitzeck is charged with first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal impersonation, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the stolen wire was worth about $1,000, but the repairs to the damaged streetlights are expected to cost nearly $100,000.

Copper theft continues to rise at alarming rates. In 2025, the King County Sheriff’s Office said officers took on 241 cases of copper theft.

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