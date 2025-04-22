Man accused of murdering Tenino woman held without bail, allegedly wrote letter planning out crime

A man accused of kidnapping and killing a Thurston County woman appeared in a courtroom for a probable cause hearing on Monday.

The suspect, Jeffrey Zizz, remains in jail without bail.

Zizz was booked yesterday for the murder of 82-year-old Marcia Norman, who disappeared April 1st from her home in Tenino.

Neighbors reported her missing a couple days later.

Detectives say Zizz was a handyman and friend of the family, and was the last person to see Norman alive, having dinner with her at her home the night before she went missing.

Neighbors told detectives that Norman lived alone for about a year, with her husband in an assisted-care facility.

Six days later, police in Montana arrested Zizz on a warrant from an unrelated sex assault case.

On April 9th, investigators say they discovered Norman’s remains, partially buried in concrete under a shed built by Zizz for another customer in Olympia.

There were around a dozen of the victim’s family members in court.

A granddaughter, who did not wish to be named, made a statement.

“She’s a very real person who is both deeply loved by her family and her community, and we believe that the accused presents a very real danger and threat to that same community. He’s already demonstrated that he’s a flight risk and we ask that you reflect on the gruesome nature and tragedy of this case and refuse bail at this time,” the granddaughter told the court.

According to court documents, months before Norman vanished, she told family “she was startled by Zizz in the middle of the night when she was sleeping and awoke to him standing at the foot of her bed.”

Then told Zizz that it was inappropriate for him to be there and that he needed to leave.

Investigators say Zizz confessed to the incident and said he had romantic thoughts about Norman.

Investigators say at Zizz’s home they found a letter, which appeared to be a planned-out burglary and sexual assault.

The coroner says Norman died from multiple blunt force injuries, which included a possible nail gun, and suffered for hours before her death.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy Derek Sanders held a news conference after the hearing, going over details and touching on a possible motive.

“‘Why’ is something that we don’t always get an answer to. But if I had to guess at this point in time, it’s because the suspect we have in custody is a violent person,” said Sanders.

Prosecutors have through Wednesday to file charges against Zizz, including first degree murder, kidnapping, and unlawful disposal of human remains.

