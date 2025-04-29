Man accused of deadly apartment shooting in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Have you seen Ayub Mohamed? The Seattle Police Department believes he shot a 40-year-old man inside an apartment complex in the First Hill neighborhood.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, and detectives are looking for him.

They say the 28-year-old is about 6’1” tall, weighs around 230 pounds, and goes by “IU”.

Detectives have been investigating since April 2, when the shooting happened.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Seneca Street around 2 a.m.

Police found David Chuyeshkov inside a unit with gunshot wounds. They tried to save him, but he didn’t make it.

Officers say the suspect, now believed to be Mohamed, ran off.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or 911 if you see him in person.

