Major player movement will reshape the roster for Seattle Storm

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm holds the number three overall pick and four total picks in tonight’s WNBA draft. The team is preparing for a season of significant roster changes and new player additions.

Tonight’s draft brings a mixed bag of emotions for Seattle Storm fans, with several key players having departed and new league veterans joining the team. Coaches were seen arriving early at this team’s practice facility this morning, indicating the extensive preparation involved in the draft process.

“With change it can feel a little uncomfortable, with change comes opportunity,” Chief Social Impact Officer for the Seattle Storm, Sheridan Blanford said. “We’re just really excited for new talent to come to Seattle.”

Securing four impact players through the draft could spur a youth movement for the team.

ESPN projects UConn’s Azzi Fudd, TCU’s Olivia Miles, and reigning national champion UCLA’s Lauren Betts could be selected in the top five. Blanford emphasized the team’s focus on making the highest impact on the roster and on the court through its drafting strategy.

“We are going to do our best to secure who is going to contribute to what our coaching staff is building,” she said.

Six players from the team’s 12-player roster have left. Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler both moved to the Los Angeles Sparks. Skylar Diggins went to Chicago, and Gabby Williams signed with Golden State. Two players were also lost during the Expansion draft, one player heading to Toronto, the other heading to Portland. Despite these departures, seven new players have signed with the Storm. WNBA veterans Stefanie Dolson and Natisha Hiedeman are among the new signees. The team is also welcoming a new Head Coach, Sonia Raman, who will be responsible for integrating the new talent and shaping the team for the upcoming season.

The Storm has watch parties for the draft at several locations in Seattle, including ‘Rough and Tumble’ pub locations in Ballard and Columbia City, and ‘Pitch the Baby’, a bar in Capitol Hill. Both begin at 3:45 p.m.

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