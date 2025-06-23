Major crash in Shoreline leaves two in critical condition

SHORELINE, Wash. — At least three people were injured, with two in critical condition, in a five-car crash in Shoreline on Monday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Shoreline Fire says the crash happened near North 175th Street and Wallingford Avenue North.

The three people injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

