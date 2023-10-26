Lynnwood PD investigating after person picked up in dumpster later dies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating after a person was picked up by a garbage truck on Wednesday.

The LPD said officers were called to 196th Street Southwest.

When police arrived, a garbage collection employee told them during their normal pickup route, a person might’ve been inside a dumpster when it was collected and dumped into their truck.

The person was removed from the garbage truck and taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating.

“At this time, this appears to be a tragic accident,” said the LPD.





