Lynnwood house catches fire a day after going up for sale

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Flames ripped through a home in Lynnwood Friday that had just been put up for sale the day before.

The fire at the home off 191st Place Southwest and 36th Avenue West was reported by neighbors at around 3:30 a.m. Some neighbors also reported hearing explosions during the fire.

Crews from South County Fire arrived to find flames on the second floor that rose to the roof and burned through.

No one was inside and the house was completely empty since it went on the market Thursday.

The fire has since been put out, and investigators were inside looking for what started the flames.

A flier outside the home said it was built in 1947, had fresh paint and flooring, and was listed for $575,000.

Flier for Lynnwood home that caught fire (KIRO 7 News)

