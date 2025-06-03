Lumen Field to receive upgrades for upcoming World Cup, including first-time ever real grass

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

For the first time in Lumen Field’s history, the stadium will feature real grass. It’s one of several upgrades the stadium is set to implement ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The state legislature approved $19.4 million for stadium upgrades during the last legislative session, which was subsequently signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson. Most of the funding is for replacing the turf in Lumen Field with stitched natural grass—part real, part synthetic. This grass will only be used for World Cup games, and will require new irrigation, ventilation, and grow lights.

While the grass will be exclusive to the World Cup, the other upgrades to Lumen Field will remain in place long after the tournament leaves the Puget Sound.

“Everything the state is funding in capital for the stadium are all things that meet FIFA requirements, but also serve a broader purpose for the stadium’s ongoing,” April Putney, chief strategy officer for the local organizing committee, said, according to The Seattle Times. “None of it is just something that is beneficial for the tournament itself. It’s all things that will provide ongoing benefit and help the stadium, either with attracting future events or solving the ongoing needs that they have.”

Seat backs to be installed

Due to FIFA requirements, another upgrade is to make sure every seat in the venue has a backrest. This addition will become a permanent fixture for Lumen Field.

In total, the state set aside $46.6 million for World Cup preparations. $1.7 million of this pot is allocated for upgrading soccer fields at Seattle University and the University of Washington, as these fields will serve as practice facilities.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the upgrades to Lumen Field—which will be dubbed “Seattle Stadium” due to FIFA not allowing corporate-sponsored stadium names outside of FIFA’s cluster of official sponsors—will come after the next NFL season.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X.

