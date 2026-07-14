Low tide cancellations and restrictions on Washington State Ferries this week

If you plan on traveling on a Washington State Ferry (WSF) this week, you’ll need to plan around cancellations and/or delays on a few routes due to low tides.

Tidal restrictions July 13-16

Mukilteo/Clinton and Edmonds/Kingston routes

Low Tides may affect oversized vehicles with low clearance. Anything larger than 40 feet with less than 14 inches of clearance may be delayed for travel during the following times:

July 13: -3.7 feet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 14: -3.9 feet from 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

July 15: -3.6 feet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

July 16: -2.8 feet from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

View the Mukilteo/Clinton Schedule or Edmonds/Kingston Schedule for alternate sailing times.

‘Triangle Route’ Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route

Low Tides may affect oversized vehicles with low clearance. Anything larger than 40 feet with less than 14 inches of clearance may be delayed for travel during the following times:

July 13: -3.7 feet from 9:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

July 14: -3.9 feet from 9:35 a.m. to 1:10 p.m.

July 15: -3.6 feet from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 16: -2.8 feet from 11:35 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

View the Fauntleroy/Vashon Schedule, Fauntleroy/Southworth Schedule, and Southworth/Vashon Schedule for alternate sailing times.

Tidal cancellations

Port Townsend/Coupeville route

Tide conditions will cancel one or more sailings from Port Townsend and Coupeville in July.

On Tuesday, July 14, the 8 a.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 8:45 a.m. sailing from Coupeville are canceled due to tidal conditions.

Please view the Washington Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) tidal cancellations table for a complete list of affected dates and departures.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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