Logging company warehouse catches fire next to Arlington Airport

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A logging company warehouse caught fire just east of Arlington Airport early this morning.

Multiple mutual aid agencies worked alongside North County Regional Fire Authority to tackle the two-alarm fire, according to Arlington/Stanwood Firefighters IAFF Local 3438.

According to a social media post from the City of Arlington, the fire started at Stella Jones, a logging company in the industrial area just a block from Arlington Airport.

188th Street and 67th Avenue through 63rd Avenue were closed while crews worked on the incident, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The city confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Later that same morning, the city of Arlington let residents in the area know to be aware of possible temporary sediment, discoloration, or brown water in their taps.

Fire Chief Dave Karaski for the North County Regional Fire Authority, described the fire as “stubborn,” citing critical access issues. Karaski explained that an attempt to clear an obstruction created further problems. “We had to try and pull the trolley out using like an excavator and it came off the track. So, we’ve got an access issue and we can’t put crews inside at this point.”

“When firefighters open fire hydrants to fight a fire, this creates a high water flow through the City’s water mains. This sudden surge can loosen rust and sediment inside the pipes,” wrote the city. “This is not harmful, but please avoid using water for the next few hours to allow the sediment to settle in the lines. If you need to use water, please use cold water until the color of the water clears.”

Amanda Howe, representing the Department of Ecology, noted that cleanup efforts can be complex due to potential contaminants. Howe mentioned that the department is investigating whether “different types of oils or some fuels” or even firefighting foam could pose environmental risks. She added that “Every field response is its own beast.”

Despite the presence of various substances, officials currently report no major threat of water contamination.

“Directly next to this site, I would not say that there is a large risk of contamination getting in the water,” Howe said. “They have to be thorough in order to make sure that the public is safe and that there aren’t pollutants getting into the water.”

While fire crews have identified where the fire started, the cause of the is currently unknown. The Stella Jones Company has cooperated with the Department of Ecology during its investigation.

A company spokesperson sent KIRO 7 News the following statement:

“First, we want to assure the public and surrounding community that no injuries were reported in connection with the fire at our Arlington plant. We can also confirm that our tank farm and chemical storage were not affected by the fire, and that there is no concern for the health or safety of our surrounding neighbors. The appropriate emergency response teams were immediately mobilized, and the matter is being handled with full cooperation from local authorities and first responders.

We are conducting an investigation and assessment of damages, and are looking forward to returning to operations as soon as it is safe and practical to do so.

The safety of our employees, our neighbors, and the communities in which we operate remains our highest priority."

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Public Works Department at 360-403-3526.

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