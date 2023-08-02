Log truck loses part of its load, blocks I-5 lanes in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A log truck that lost part of its load is causing backups in Tacoma Wednesday.

The incident happened on northbound Interstate 5 near East Bay Street at around 8 a.m.

The two right lanes are blocked.

Specialty equipment is needed to get the logs back onto the truck, and it will take some time to get that equipment to the scene, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Video from WSDOT cameras shows some of the logs are situated nearly perpendicular to the truck and extending into two lanes of traffic.

A log truck has partially lost its load on NB I-5 near E Bay St where the right two lanes are blocked. It will take some time to clean this one up folks. Expect delays traveling through the area until we're able to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/V4CwoXo9f0 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 2, 2023

