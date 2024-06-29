Local reaction to SCOTUS ruling to allow homeless camping bans

A major ruling Friday from the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 decision, Justices ruled camping bans are constitutional and can be enforced.

It comes as communities across the country are struggling to address the growing homelessness crisis.

“I’m afraid for people,” says Rev. Jenny Partch. She runs a day center twice a week for Burien’s unhoused. “If it becomes illegal for basically people to exist on the streets, people are just going to die.”

“Homelessness is complex. Its causes are many. So may be the public policy responses required to address it,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch.

He and the majority of justices ruled that camping bans, which can fine or even arrest violators, are lawful. According to the court, camping bans don’t constitute ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ under the 8th Amendment.

Dee, who is unhoused in Burien disagrees with Friday’s decision. She’s lived in a Burien encampment for more than a month.

“If it’s not cruel to lock up somebody that’s unhoused, then explain where they’re going to go? They go to jail, come out and still have no place to go,” says Dee.

Several cities in Western Washington do impose penalties for campers like Dee, mostly in the form of fines or misdemeanors. From Everett to Bellevue to Tacoma, various bans are enforced and will continue to be after Friday’s ruling.

Meanwhile, Rev. Partch is asking for resources not reprimands.

“Governments are going to feel that they can just bully people instead of taking care of them.”

KIRO 7 reached out to Burien Mayor Kyle Schilling following the Court’s ruling.

In a statement, Schilling writes, “This ruling just shows that Burien has fashioned a framework that prioritizes building housing and getting people into services while also keep spaces free for all. Other cities should follow suit, and the county should learn from our practical and common sense approach that is compassionate all the same.”

