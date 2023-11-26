Local opportunities to ‘acknowledge and celebrate’ Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month and a University of Washington EarthLab called ‘Future Rivers’ mapped out local events to celebrate and engage.
Places to visit are:
- The Northwest Native Arts Exhibit at the Burke Museum.
- The Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center.
- The UW Native Garden.
- Daybreak Star Cultural Center in Magnolia.
Things to do are:
- A virtual or in-person Indigenous Walking Tour at the UW.
- Learn about the ancestral land you live on.
- Listen to the Daybreak Star radio station.
- Eat at a local Native-owned restaurant.
- Consider buying holiday gifts from Native-owned brands.
- Watch a women-made Queer Indigenous short film at the Northwest Film Forum.
- Watch a documentary at the Northwest Film Festival.
- Check out a book or audiobook from the Seattle Public Schools library.
- Buy a book surrounding Native American Heritage Month.
“November is Native American Heritage Month — a time to acknowledge and celebrate the history, resilience, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in our communities in the past, present, and future,” says ‘Future Rivers.’
©2023 Cox Media Group