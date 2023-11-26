Local

Local opportunities to ‘acknowledge and celebrate’ Native American Heritage Month

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Dozens of tribal canoes were arriving at Alki Beach in Seattle as part of an annual Native American celebration. Members of the Muckleshoot Tribe greeted the boats Wednesday afternoon as part of the 2016 Paddle to Nisqually. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

November is Native American Heritage Month and a University of Washington EarthLab called ‘Future Rivers’ mapped out local events to celebrate and engage.

Places to visit are:

Things to do are:

“November is Native American Heritage Month — a time to acknowledge and celebrate the history, resilience, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in our communities in the past, present, and future,” says ‘Future Rivers.’

