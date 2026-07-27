Local leaders react to deadly shooting at Seattle Center

Local and state leaders are reacting after three people were killed and four others were hurt, including a child, in a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle event near the Space Needle.

Governor Bob Ferguson

“I’m receiving briefings regarding the ongoing response to the tragedy at the Seattle Center. The Washington State Patrol SWAT team is on the way to assist, at the request of the Seattle Police Department.

Please continue to avoid the area. If you are in the area, please follow directions from law enforcement.

My prayers are with the families of the victims and the responders as they work to keep people safe.”

Mayor Katie Wilson

“What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence.

Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.

No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city.

Our first responsibilities are supporting grieving families, caring for the injured, and providing clear and accurate information for the public.

I want to thank the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took a suspect into custody. I also want to recognize Seattle firefighters and medical personnel at Harborview who are treating the injured, as well as Seattle Center and event staff and bystanders who helped people reach safety and provided aid in terrifying circumstances.

We know that many people who were not physically injured will carry what they experienced today for a long time. That includes witnesses, workers, first responders, and everyone waiting to learn whether someone they love is safe. Call or text 988 if you or someone you want to help is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Gun violence changes families forever. Its trauma reaches far beyond the people struck by bullets. In the days ahead, we will establish what happened and be transparent with the public about what we have learned.

Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them. Seattle grieves with you, and we will stand with you in the difficult days ahead.”

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay

“I am horrified by the shooting at Seattle Center this evening during the Bite of Seattle. As someone who grew up in this community, I know what this event means to so many families, young people, and neighbors across our region. For years, the Bite has been one of Seattle’s signature summer traditions. To see violence at a place that brings so many people together is heartbreaking and unacceptable.

My heart is with the victims and their loved ones, those who were senselessly injured, Seattle Center employees and vendors, and everyone who has been traumatized by the experience. I am also grateful for the first responders who rushed in to protect others and care for the injured.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

I just attended a press briefing alongside Mayor Wilson, Governor Ferguson, and Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis.



At this time, there are seven confirmed victims, three of whom tragically did not survive their injuries. The other four victims are reportedly in stable… — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 27, 2026

Rep. Suzan DelBene

I'm heartbroken by the horrific shooting at Seattle Center that claimed multiple lives & injured others. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, & our entire Seattle community. No one should ever have to face this kind of tragedy.



I’m incredibly grateful to the local… — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) July 27, 2026

Sen. Maria Cantwell

This is a tragic situation. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all those affected. I’m following developments closely. Thank you to all the first responders at the Seattle Center, Harborview, and everywhere else in the city. https://t.co/eyYBbCmkUS — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) July 27, 2026

WA State Attorney General Nick Brown

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