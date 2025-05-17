Local Guide Dogs for the Blind practice airport travel at Paine Field

Around 25 Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) puppies and their volunteer raisers gathered today at the Paine Field Airport to practice airport travel.

The pups got to experience the sights, sounds, and procedures of navigating an airport — including the TSA screening process — in preparation to be successful guides for travelers who are blind or visually impaired.

According to organizers, this event also gave TSA staff a chance to better understand the travel needs of people who are blind or visually impaired, while raising public awareness about GDB’s ongoing need for puppy-raiser volunteers.

Puppies and their volunteer puppy raisers joined from several local GDB puppy clubs, including the Snohomish, Mount Vernon, Bellingham, Sequim, and Whidbey Island clubs.

