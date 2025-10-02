Lime bike rider hit in Capitol Hill hit-and-run. Police search for driver

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that a driver hit and injured a bicyclist on Capitol Hill on Wednesday evening.

The victim was hit while riding a Lime bike on Broadway.

Officers and the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a hit-and-run crash near Broadway and East Pine Street at 8:25 p.m.

They found a 30-year-old woman on the road with a leg injury.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the SPD Non-Emergency Line at (206) 625-5011.

