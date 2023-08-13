Light rail track repairs cause station closures

SEATTLE — Saturday Sound Transit began the process of repairing the sinking light rail tracks between the Capitol Hill and SODO stations.

The repairs mean that link riders needing to travel between these stations will need to take the bus.

“Usually we just come into the stadium but now we have to take some kind of shuttle or walk the 15 minutes,” said link rider Travis Heryla.

To help riders transition back in forth between light rail and bus, Sound Transit employees will be placed throughout the station to direct traffic. Riders did say that the detour made things a bit confusing but overall it didn’t cause too many disruptions in their plans.

“Honestly it hasn’t been that bad of an experience you know they come they pick you up, they take you where you wanna go they drop you off,” said link rider Dawn Peet.

Starting Monday trains will run on a single track between Westlake and University Street stations so be prepared for some more delays soon.









