Light rail extension between Seattle and Eastside delayed

We’ll have to wait a little longer for a light rail extension between Seattle and the Eastside.

The project was supposed to be finished by the end of 2025, but it’s now being pushed back to 2026.

An exact time frame hasn’t yet been announced.

Last week, crews successfully pulled a light rail car across the new tracks along the I-90 floating bridge over Lake Washington.

It will be the first light rail to run across a floating bridge.

Crews have been working to finish rail installation and testing the electrical systems along the track.

During final rail installation, where the tracks are anchored to the concrete support blocks below them, crews found that a small number of the bolt inserts within the blocks need replacement.

“While not concerning based on what we know today, we want to get those connectors replaced now,” a news release from Sound Transit says.

Crews also want to make sure that bringing the electrified light rail across the bridge won’t damage its existing structure.

Testing is expected to last through the summer.

The Downtown Redmond Link Extension opened May 10.

Ten of the 12 stations on the 2-Line are now open.

