License plate readers installed to tackle crime in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The City of Auburn has announced the installation of 20 license plate reading cameras to help solve and reduce crime.

License plate recognition (LPR) cameras known as “Flock Safety Falcon” produced by Flock Safety, are being installed around Auburn and will be another tool used by law enforcement to fight crime.

According to Flock Safety, the cameras are able to identify the color, make and decals even when no license plates are available.

The information collected by these cameras will go into a database that includes local, state and national agencies.

Auburn Police said that the cameras will provide objective evidence that can be used in court cases.

“Flock safety cameras have become an invaluable tool in helping keep the community safe,” Mark Caillier, Chief of the Auburn Police Department said. “In the short period of time they have been deployed in Auburn, they have been utilized in the recovery of several stolen vehicles and locating and arresting two homicide suspects.”

The department said that in addition to reducing crime, the technology can be used to help locate a missing person or when a Silver Alert is detected.

The City of Auburn will pay a subscription fee but the cost of the service was not made available.

©2024 Cox Media Group