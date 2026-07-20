Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Modrite Fire burning near Inchelium

INCHELIUM, Wash. — Crews are working to get a handle on a large wildfire burning about 17 miles southwest of Inchelium.

The Modrite Fire has burned more than 6,400 acres and damaged or destroyed five buildings.

Lightning sparked the fire on July 17.

Level 3 evacuations – which means get out now – are in effect for Wilmont Creek Road, from the Kewa Road intersection at Silver Creek to Rodgers Bar. Silver Creek Road is closed between Four Corners and Kewa Road. Wilmont Road is closed at Twin Lakes.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kettle Falls Middle School. Household pets are welcome but must be kept in kennels.

The fire has crossed Silver Creek Road south of Rodgers Bar Road, and is spreading toward Lake Roosevelt and north toward Rodgers Bar Campground. According to the incident commander, the fire continues to spread toward Coyote Creek Road, although growth has slowed.

According to the incident commander, Monday’s goal is to strengthen Coyote Creek Road as the primary containment line and to construct an indirect dozer line between Coyote Creek Road and Wilmont Road. Crews will assess conditions at Rodgers Bar Campground and engage in structure protection.

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