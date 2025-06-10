At least two structures lost, state mobilization approved as Red Bridge Fire burns near Cle Elum

At least two structures were destroyed as a wildfire in Kittitas County forced evacuations Monday afternoon.

The Department of National Resources (DNR) first reported responding to the Red Bridge Fire, located approximately 7 miles east of Cle Elum, just before 5 p.m.

The fire was initially estimated at 50+ acres with multiple ground and air resources responding but was quickly upgraded to 200 acres with additional resources ordered.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Red Bridge Road was closed between Masterson and Teanaway Road. Deputies evacuated all residences in the immediate area of Red Bridge. All residences north and east of the Teanaway River were marked level 3, EVACUATE NOW, while deputies worked on contacting other residences up the Teanaway with lower-level notifications.

By 7:30 p.m., the fire had been revised to 60 acres after overflight. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters continued to attack and ensure containment of the fire.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the Washington Fire Marshal announced that State Mobilization had been approved for the Red Bridge Fire.

According to Kittitas County Fire District 7 (KCFD7), the US Forest Service has taken command of firefighting operations. At least two structures were destroyed, although KCFD7 reported that a total count would not come until the mop-up was complete.

“The owners of the known burned residences have been contacted and offered assistance,” wrote KCFD7. “If anyone who was forced to evacuate from a residence in the identified Red Bridge fire zone needs overnight shelter at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum, please notify Chief Deputy Darren Higashiyama at 509-201-6013.”

For the latest from DNR, visit: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=9b7680ade23f489bb150a0b2f719c8af

