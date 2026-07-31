Level 3 evacuation orders issued for areas of Entiat Valley of Chelan County for Little Giant Fire

Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation orders have been issued for an area in Chelan County impacted by the Little Giant Fire.

The fire was started by lightning on July 15 and, as of July 31, has burned 28,493 acres, according to InciWeb.

The impacted area is about 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth, near Plain.

As of 9:30 a.m. on July 30, the following evacuation orders have been issued, according to Chelan County Emergency Management:

Level 3 evacuations:

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for Entiat Valley.

The affected area is Entiat River Road (Forest Service Road 5100) from the Entiat Sno-Park to Cottonwood (Forest Service Road 5100-124), including the Myrtle Lake area. Leave now.

Current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within this area.

Level 2 evacuations:

The affected area is Entiat River Road from the Entiat Sno Park to Stormy Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5395). Prepare to leave.

Level 1 evacuations:

The affected area is Entiat River Road from Stormy Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5395) to Potato Creek Road (Forest Service Road 5380).

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Visit the Chelan County Incident Map for up-to-date evacuation levels.

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