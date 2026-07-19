Lettuce recalled in connection with the Cyclospora parasite

In a press release on Saturday, Taylor Farms de México announced that it is removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market because it has the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora.

According to the statement, full refunds are also available at the location of purchase. Consumers experiencing health issues should contact their physician.

Consumers with any questions may contact the Taylor Farms customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday, 8 am-5 pm PST.

According to Taylor Farms, the contaminated lettuce was distributed June 29th through July 16th in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

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