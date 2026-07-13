Evacuation orders lowered for ‘Transfer Fire’ in Lake Chelan, fire extinguished

LAKE CHELAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) officials confirmed that the ‘Transfer Fire’ near Lake Chelan was put out by around 9 p.m. last night.

According to Chelan County, evacuation orders for the fire were lowered to ‘Get Set’ at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Earlier that afternoon, officials had urged residents to “get out now” and issued a Level 3 Evacuation Order, the highest available.

Level 2 evacuations ask that those near the fire be ready to evacuate on short notice if needed, but may not need to leave immediately.

The ‘Transfer Fire’ was burning near the Chelan Transfer Station, impacting Willmorth Drive, Edwin Road, Isenhart Road, Columbia View Road and Atkins Heights Lane.

There were also Level 2 - Be Ready - evacuation orders for Columbia View Road and Atkins Heights Lane. The sheriff’s office asked people in all of those areas to prepare to leave if conditions worsen.

To view the most up-to-date evacuation areas, click here.

An emergency center was opened at the United Methodist Church at 206 Emerson Street, Chelan. An emergency center is a short-term location where people affected by a fire can find safety, information, and resources while they determine their next steps. This is different than an emergency shelter, which is a longer-term location that provides meals, a safe place to sleep, and ongoing support for people displaced by a fire. If needed, the center may transition into a shelter.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, parts of SR97A and SR97 were closed or had heavy fire traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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