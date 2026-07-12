‘Be Ready’ evacuations in place for fire near Quincy Lakes Wildlife Area

QUINCY, Wash. — Level 2 ‘Be Ready’ evacuation orders are in place for a fire burning in the Ancient Lakes area south of Quincy.

The Quincy Lakes Fire started Saturday night and campgrounds in the area were evacuated.

Map of fire near Quincy

Grant County Fire District 3 told KIRO 7 News that its burned about 289 acres so far.

The cause is under investigation.

“Fire crews have made good progress and will remain on scene for the next two days conducting mop-up operations and extinguishing remaining hot spots to ensure the fire is fully secured,” Fire Chief David Dufree shared.

Grant County Fire District 5 told the Columbia Basin Herald that no one was hurt and no buildings were at risk of burning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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