At least one counterfeit Botox case came from Washington state

We now know that at least one of the counterfeit Botox cases impacting people across the country is here in Washington.

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still trying to track down the cause.

As of April 12, least 19 people have had bad reactions after getting injected with either counterfeit or mishandled Botox.

At least one of those cases is from Washington.

So far, eight other states have reported Botox incidents, and more than half of the cases required hospitalization.

The other states with cases so far are Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee.

All of the cases happened to women who went to unlicensed or untrained people to get the injections in non-healthcare settings, such as private homes and spas.

According to the CDC, the symptoms reported are:

Blurry vision and double vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Dry mouth

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Generalized weakness

