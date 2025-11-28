Landmark day for women’s sports in Seattle ends with two losses

SEATTLE — Seattle celebrated a milestone in women’s sports as the University of Washington women’s soccer team ended their season in the Elite Eight and the Seattle Torrent hosted their first home opener at Climate Pledge Arena.

Despite a tough loss to Duke, the UW women’s soccer team’s advancement marks only the third time in program history that they have reached the Elite Eight.

This achievement comes during an emotional season, as the team honors the memory of senior goalkeeper Mia Hamant, who passed away from kidney cancer at the age of 21.

“It’s been very exciting getting to see these women accomplish their dreams,” said Audrey Sheard, a UW fan and soccer player, who was at Rough-and-Tumble Sports Bar to cheer on the Huskies.

Duke won three to zero against the Huskies.

At the same time as the soccer game, the Seattle Torrent faced off against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena. It was the Torrent’s first home opener, with analysts predicting record-breaking attendance.

“I think that women stepping up to do anything in the spotlight is really important,” said Madi Johnson, a fan of the Seattle Torrent.

The team lost to Minnesota three to zero.

Still, it was the start of an exciting new chapter for fans who packed in to celebrate the team.

Sara Abdelrahman brought her niece, who plays hockey.

“She does already play, but now she has someone to look forward to. She has a goal,” Abdelrahman said. “I’m glad she has some role models to look up to.”

©2025 Cox Media Group