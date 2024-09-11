Lakewood police pursuit ends in multi-car collision in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A police pursuit ended in a multi-car collision after Lakewood PD chased a fleeing suspect into Clover Creek in Pierce County.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspect was initially observed near Steilacoom Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue in Lakewood. He was reportedly identified by a patrol officer as a person wanted in association with a Lakewood case of second-degree domestic violence assault and domestic violence kidnapping.

Police say that shortly after the initial Lakewood case, there had also been probable cause established for his arrest by Tacoma PD for charges of eluding and hit-and-run property damage.

When officers signaled for the suspect to pull over, he did not yield and a pursuit was initiated that ultimately led to the area of 116th Street East and Canyon Road East in Clover Creek, where the fleeing car struck at least two other cars.

Lakewood police report that the uninvolved bystanders sustained only minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for clearance before being booked into the Pierce County Jail.

