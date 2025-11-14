Lake Washington district, union educators reach tentative agreement on contract- averting strike

REDMOND, Wash. — The second-largest school district in Washington state has reached a tentative agreement with its union employees on a new contract, averting a strike that would have happened Monday.

The Lake Washington Education Support Professionals (LWESP) and Lake Washington School District have been working on contract agreements since March.

According to LWESP, members have been working without a contract since Aug. 31.

“Members have made clear that their top priorities must include more than 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to wages to combat rising costs, restoration of health room office staffing, and sick leave parity with teachers,” LWESP wrote in a press release.

Union members will gather at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 to take a ratification vote on the new agreement.

No details of the tentative agreement will be released until LWESP members have had a chance to review and discuss the details, the union said.

LWESP represents office professionals, nurses, health room office professionals and account technicians in the Lake Washington School District.

“We’re proud to share that LWESP has reached a tentative agreement with the school district — an important step forward for the dedicated professionals who keep our schools running every day. From health rooms to front offices to central offices, our members are the backbone of our school communities,” says LWESP President Lydia Wheeler. “This agreement reflects their essential contributions and the respect they deserve. We are deeply grateful for the solidarity and support of our members, our labor partners and the broader community. Your voices and advocacy made this possible, and together we’re building stronger schools for everyone.”

The Lake Washington School District covers east King County and has over 30,000 students in its 56 schools. It’s the second-largest district in the state, after Seattle Public Schools.

